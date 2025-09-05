BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Biogen’s IND for BIIB-142 accepted by FDA

Sep. 5, 2025
Biogen Inc.’s IND application for BIIB-142 has been accepted by the FDA. BIIB-142 is a degrader of IRAK-4 that Biogen intends to explore for therapeutic use in patients with autoimmune diseases.
