BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Cardiovascular

CREB inhibitor protects rodents from PAH

Sep. 5, 2025
Pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) is a condition that may lead to right heart dysfunction. Previous evidence has tied mitochondrial dynamics with the progression of PAH, but the mechanisms behind this are not well elucidated.
