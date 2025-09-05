BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, September 5, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Nephrology
Rapafusyn closes series A financing round
Sep. 5, 2025
Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has closed a series A financing round raising a total of $44 million to advance its Rapaglues non-degrading molecular glue drug discovery platform and its pipeline in oncology, immunology, renal and pain disease areas.
