Nephrology

Rapafusyn closes series A financing round

Sep. 5, 2025
Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has closed a series A financing round raising a total of $44 million to advance its Rapaglues non-degrading molecular glue drug discovery platform and its pipeline in oncology, immunology, renal and pain disease areas.
