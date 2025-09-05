BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Gastrointestinal

NIH support for Lactiga’s sIgA antibody for IBD

Sep. 5, 2025
No Comments
Lactiga US Inc. has received an award from the NIH’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) to advance the development of its secretory IgA (sIgA) antibody for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
