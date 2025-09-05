BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Cytokinetics patents new MYBPC2 inhibitors

Sep. 5, 2025
Cytokinetics Inc. has disclosed fast type myosin-binding protein C (MYBPC2) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neuromuscular disorders.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents