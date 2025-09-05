BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Jing Medicine Technology divulges new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Sep. 5, 2025
Jing Medicine Technology (Shanghai) Ltd. has synthesized 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of depression.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents