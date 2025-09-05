BioWorld - Friday, September 5, 2025
Cancer

Padarn discovers new CDK2/cyclin A2 and CDK1/cyclin A2 inhibitors

Sep. 5, 2025
Padarn Therapeutics Inc. has described CDK2/cyclin A2 and CDK1/cyclin A2 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
