Epigenic raises $60M series B for gene therapies

Sep. 8, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Epigenic Therapeutics Co. Ltd. closed a $60 million series B round to support clinical development of lead gene therapy candidates EPI-003 for chronic hepatitis B virus and EPI-001 for hypercholesterolemia.
