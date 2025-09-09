BioWorld - Tuesday, September 9, 2025
NRG raises $67M to test mitochondrial pore inhibitor in ALS

Sep. 8, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Neurosciences specialist NRG Therapeutics Ltd. is poised to put its new class of small-molecule regulators of the mitochondrial permeability transition pore to the test after closing an oversubscribed £50 million (US$67 million) series B.
