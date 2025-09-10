BioWorld - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Asia Bio 2025

Amid U.S. uncertainties, APAC innovation looking to fill the gap

Sep. 9, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
Countries in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region have an opportunity, or a time-limited “gap,” to become leaders on the global biotechnology stage, panelists at the Bio Asia 2025 conference said in Singapore Sept. 9.
