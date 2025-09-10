BioWorld - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Kennedy: All US vaccines to be reviewed

Sep. 9, 2025
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
Speaking at a Sept. 9 media briefing on the newly released Make America Healthy Again Strategy, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy confirmed what could be the worst fears of many vaccine experts.
BioWorld Regulatory Infection Vaccine U.S. NIH Policy