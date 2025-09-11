BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» New guidance offers path for non-opioid drug development
New guidance offers path for non-opioid drug development
Sep. 10, 2025
By
Karen Carey
No Comments
The U.S. FDA issued new guidance for the development of non-opioid analgesics for chronic pain indications, with specific details on trial design, patient populations and meaningful outcomes, including reducing the nation’s reliance on opioids.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
U.S.
FDA