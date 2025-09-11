BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Infection

The Ohio State University presents new heteroaryl topoisomerase inhibitors

Sep. 10, 2025
The Ohio State University has synthesized DNA topoisomerase II (bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of bacterial infections.
