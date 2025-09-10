BioWorld - Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Biopharma financings August 2025

Year's $40B in funding aligns with post-COVID normalization

Sep. 9, 2025
By Amanda Lanier
Biopharma financing activity has continued to remain low compared to the highs seen in recent years, with a total of $39.83 billion raised across IPOs, follow-on offerings, public/other and private financings in the first eight months of 2025.
