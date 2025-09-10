BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
WCLC 2025: Merck-Daiichi’s ADC posts a phase II win in lung cancer
Sep. 9, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Merck & Co. Inc.’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) ifinatamab deruxtecan produced a confirmed 48.2% objective response rate in a phase II study of previously treated patients with extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer.
Cancer
Antibody-drug conjugate