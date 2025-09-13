BioWorld - Saturday, September 13, 2025
Cancer

Quantx Biosciences presents new POLθ inhibitors

Sep. 12, 2025
Quantx Biosciences US Inc. has synthesized DNA polymerase θ (POLQ) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
