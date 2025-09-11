BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Wall Street solutes phase I data from Maze in CKD, PKU
Sep. 11, 2025
By
Randy Osborne
Maze Therapeutics Inc. CEO Jason Coloma said the latest phase I results with MZE-782, a prospect for phenylketonuria (PKU) as well as chronic kidney disease (CKD), bolster the firm’s “conviction to move into phase II” next year in both indications.
