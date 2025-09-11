BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Capsida's gene therapy trial paused upon first patient's death

Sep. 11, 2025
By Karen Carey
No Comments
Two months after starting the phase I/II Synrgy trial with its gene therapy, CAP-002, enrolling 12 pediatric patients with rare disease STXBP1 encephalopathy, Capsida Biotherapeutics paused the study following the death of the trial’s first patient.
