BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Home
Capsida's gene therapy trial paused upon first patient's death
Capsida's gene therapy trial paused upon first patient's death
Sep. 11, 2025
By
Karen Carey
Two months after starting the phase I/II Synrgy trial with its gene therapy, CAP-002, enrolling 12 pediatric patients with rare disease STXBP1 encephalopathy, Capsida Biotherapeutics paused the study following the death of the trial’s first patient.
BioWorld
Clinical
Neurology/psychiatric
Gene therapy
U.S.
Orphan drug