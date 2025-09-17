BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, September 17, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Alimetry brings first wearable gut diagnostic to market
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Alimetry brings first wearable gut diagnostic to market
Sep. 17, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Alimetry Ltd. is making waves far beyond its home market with its first-in-class wearable Gastric Alimetry device that measures gut function – an area long considered a black box in gastroenterology.
BioWorld MedTech
Digital health
Wearable
Asia-Pacific