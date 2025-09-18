Imperative's Symphony plays well for clot removal, still not first chair

A late-breaking study presented at the PERT Consortium 2025 Pulmonary Embolism Scientific Symposium in San Diego showed marked clot-burden reduction with no device-related serious adverse events for Imperative Care Inc.’s Symphony thrombectomy system, though other companies have a head start . Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions simultaneously published the study in an article titled “A Prospective Multicenter IDE Study of the Next-Generation Precision Aspiration Thrombectomy System for Intermediate-Risk Pulmonary Embolism: The SYMPHONY-PE Trial.”