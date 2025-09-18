BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.

Imperative's Symphony plays well for clot removal, still not first chair

Sep. 18, 2025
By Annette Boyle
A late-breaking study presented at the PERT Consortium 2025 Pulmonary Embolism Scientific Symposium in San Diego showed marked clot-burden reduction with no device-related serious adverse events for Imperative Care Inc.’s Symphony thrombectomy system, though other companies have a head start. Circulation: Cardiovascular Interventions simultaneously published the study in an article titled “A Prospective Multicenter IDE Study of the Next-Generation Precision Aspiration Thrombectomy System for Intermediate-Risk Pulmonary Embolism: The SYMPHONY-PE Trial.”
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cardiovascular U.S.