BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
Kennedy: All US vaccines to be reviewed
Sep. 10, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
Speaking at a Sept. 9 media briefing on the newly released Make America Healthy Again Strategy, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy confirmed what could be the worst fears of many vaccine experts.
