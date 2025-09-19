BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, September 19, 2025
House committee advances Medicare breakthrough devices coverage bill
Sep. 19, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
A committee of the House of Representatives advanced a bill that if passed will give eligible breakthrough medical devices four years of Medicare coverage.
