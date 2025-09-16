BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
See today's BioWorld
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» CSL enters potential $2.1B option deal to acquire Varmx
To read the full article
sign up for free
or
sign in
.
CSL enters potential $2.1B option deal to acquire Varmx
Sep. 16, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
No Comments
CSL Ltd. inked a potential $2.1 billion deal with Dutch biotech company Varmx BV to develop VMX-C001 as a new treatment to restore blood coagulation in patients taking a factor Xa inhibitor.
BioWorld
BioWorld Asia
Deals and M&A
Hematologic
Peptide
Asia-Pacific
Europe