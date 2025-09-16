BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
CSL enters potential $2.1B option deal to acquire Varmx

Sep. 16, 2025
By Tamra Sami
CSL Ltd. inked a potential $2.1 billion deal with Dutch biotech company Varmx BV to develop VMX-C001 as a new treatment to restore blood coagulation in patients taking a factor Xa inhibitor.
