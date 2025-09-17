‘Prolific’ Regeneron won’t stop with phase III FOP data drop

“People have some inability to focus on [Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s] pipeline,” which stands as “the most prolific in the industry, I would dare to say,” CEO Leonard Schleifer remarked during the Morgan Stanley health care conference Sept. 8. Most recently, Regeneron bragged on two prospects. The ultra-rare disease fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) took center stage Sept. 17 with news that the phase III Optima trial testing fully human monoclonal antibody garetosmab met its primary endpoint. Separately, Regeneron provided updated analyses of the phase II Courage trial that tested new pairings of GLP-1 receptor agonist semaglutide plus the anti-GDF8/anti-myostatin compound trevogrumab, with or without garetosmab, in obesity.