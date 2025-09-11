BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, September 11, 2025
US FDA cracking down on prescription drug ads
Sep. 11, 2025
By
Mari Serebrov
It took a memo from the president for the U.S. FDA to begin reining in direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising with its feel-good messaging and hurried recitation of a few serious adverse events.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
U.S.
FDA
Policy