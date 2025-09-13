BioWorld - Saturday, September 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Neuronal lipid metabolism plays role in ABCA7 Alzheimer’s risk

Sep. 12, 2025
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Loss of function variants in the lipid transporter gene ATP-binding cassette ABC transporter A7 (ABCA7) nearly double the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which makes ABCA7 the strongest AD genetic risk factor after ApoE4.
BioWorld MedTech Neurology/psychiatric