BioWorld - Tuesday, September 23, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Staar has no competing bids, another shareholder rejects Alcon buy

Sep. 22, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Staar Surgical Co. reported that its 45-day window shop period ended on Sept. 19 with no competing bids made, and it urged its shareholders to vote in favor of completing the $1.5 billion cash merger with Alcon AG.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A Implantable ocular lenses U.S.