US expands tariff investigations into med tech, robotics, diagnostics

The Trump administration has launched an investigation into the national security effects of imports of medical equipment, devices, consumables and equipment, laying the groundwork for a potential increase in tariffs targeting the industry. A separate investigation into robotics and industrial machinery began the same day. Med-tech stocks dropped significantly in response to the news as investors fear increased tariffs on the sector. In April, the administration initiated a similar review of the pharmaceutical industry and in August threatened 200% tariffs on that sector.