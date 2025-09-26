BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Phase launches largest urine-based HPV screening study

Sep. 26, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Phase Scientific International Ltd. launched China’s largest clinical study for urine-based cervical cancer screening. If successful, the blood-based test could be the first non-invasive test for HPV.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer Infection Oncology Women's health Diagnostics Asia-Pacific