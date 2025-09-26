BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
Home
Phase launches largest urine-based HPV screening study
Phase launches largest urine-based HPV screening study
Sep. 26, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Phase Scientific International Ltd. launched China’s largest clinical study for urine-based cervical cancer screening. If successful, the blood-based test could be the first non-invasive test for HPV.
