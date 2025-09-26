BioWorld - Friday, September 26, 2025
Xeltis’ Axess conduit shows transformative potential

Sep. 26, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Xeltis BV reported successful clinical data from the Axess EU pivotal trial which demonstrated the transformative potential of its restorative vascular access conduit, Axess, in hemodialysis treatment.
