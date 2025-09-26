BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Friday, September 26, 2025
Xeltis’ Axess conduit shows transformative potential
Sep. 26, 2025
By
Shani Alexander
Xeltis BV reported successful clinical data from the Axess EU pivotal trial which demonstrated the transformative potential of its restorative vascular access conduit, Axess, in hemodialysis treatment.
