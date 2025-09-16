BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

Animosity toward mRNA COVID vaccines puts basic science at risk

Sep. 16, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
An ongoing concern for scientists is that there will be across-the-board funding cuts. This is already happening in mRNA research, where reductions affected coronavirus-related projects. During the pandemic, efforts focused on this pathogen, and once the health emergency was over, grants for antivirals were eliminated. However, these drugs could stem future outbreaks. Despite the cuts, recent research continues to demonstrate the potential of mRNA, not only for the development of antivirals, but also for obtaining more effective and longer-lasting vaccines.
