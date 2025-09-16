BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Chinese scientists divulge new PRMT5 inhibitors

Sep. 16, 2025
China Resources Pharmaceutical Research Institute (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd. has synthesized tricyclic heterocyclic compounds acting as protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents