Gastrointestinal

Haisco Pharmaceutical describes new LPAM-1 antagonists

Sep. 16, 2025
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified pyridone derivatives acting as integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
