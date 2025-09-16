BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Under threat: mRNA vaccine research
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Haisco Pharmaceutical describes new LPAM-1 antagonists
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Gastrointestinal
Haisco Pharmaceutical describes new LPAM-1 antagonists
Sep. 16, 2025
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified pyridone derivatives acting as integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.
BioWorld Science
Gastrointestinal
Patents