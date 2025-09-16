BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Nephrology

Tuojie Biotech discovers new APLNR agonists

Sep. 16, 2025
Tuojie Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has described apelin receptor (APLNR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases and diabetic nephropathy.
