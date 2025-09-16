BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
In the clinic for Sept. 16, 2025

Sep. 16, 2025
Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications: Akeso, Atom, Eisai, Huadaong, Ideaya, Ipsen, Iregene, JCR Pharmaceuticals, Junshi, Merck, Takeda.
