BioWorld - Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

1cbio divulges new PARP-1 inhibitors

Sep. 17, 2025
1cbio Inc. has synthesized poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents