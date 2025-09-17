BioWorld - Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Eubulus Biotherapeutics describes new CDK2 degradation inducers

Sep. 17, 2025
Eubulus Biotherapeutics Inc. has identified molecular glue degraders acting as cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Degradation inducer Patents