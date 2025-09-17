BioWorld - Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Cancer

New HDAC1 inhibitors disclosed in Betta Pharmaceuticals patent

Sep. 17, 2025
Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has divulged histone deacetylase 1 (HDAC1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
