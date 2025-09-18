BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Carsgen’s zevor-cel CAR T shows long-term survival in MM

Sep. 18, 2025
By Tamra Sami
No Comments
Patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/r MM) treated with Carsgen Therapeutics Holdings Ltd.’s CAR T therapy, zevorcabtagene autoleucel (zevor-cel, CT-053), have shown durable responses lasting nearly five years.
BioWorld Clinical Cancer CAR T Asia-Pacific