QL Biopharm’s monthly GLP-1 meets phase II endpoints

Sep. 19, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Beijing QL Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s once-monthly GLP-1 receptor agonist, zovaglutide (ZT-002), met its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase II obesity trial, and QL Biopharm will now advance the GLP-1 to a pivotal phase III study.
