BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
South Korea to hike biosimilar approval fees, slash review times
Sep. 16, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Sept. 12 plans to significantly raise drug application fees for biosimilars but slash their review times starting next year.
