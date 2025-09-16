BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Bio Hong Kong 2025
Can AI be used in every aspect of drug development?
Sep. 16, 2025
By
Tamra Sami
Artificial intelligence is no longer just a supporting tool in biotechnology – it is beginning to define the way drugs are discovered, tested and advanced into the clinic, speakers said during the Bio Hong Kong conference Sept. 10 to 13.
