BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Home
New PI3Kα mutant inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical patent
Cancer
New PI3Kα mutant inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical patent
Sep. 18, 2025
Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
