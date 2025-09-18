BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Cancer

New PI3Kα mutant inhibitors disclosed in Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical patent

Sep. 18, 2025
Shanghai Yingli Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has divulged phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase α (PI3Kα) (H1047R mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
