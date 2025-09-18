BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Chinese scientists discover new IDH1 inhibitors

Sep. 18, 2025
Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has described isocitrate dehydrogenase (NADP) cytoplasmic (IDH1; PICD; IDP) (mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of glioma.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents