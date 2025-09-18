BioWorld - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Other news to note for Sept. 18, 2025

Sep. 18, 2025
Additional early-stage research and drug discovery news in brief, from: Biomea Fusion, Cidara Therapeutics, Kura Oncology, Mira Pharmaceuticals.
BioWorld Science Briefs Other news to note