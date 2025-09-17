BioWorld - Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

Dualitas launches with $65M to advance bispecifics for I&I

Sep. 17, 2025
By Brian Orelli
No Comments
Dualitas Therapeutics Inc. exited stealth mode with a $65 million series A investment that was co-led by Versant Ventures and Qiming Venture Partners USA.
BioWorld Science Financings Immune Inflammatory Bispecific antibody Series A