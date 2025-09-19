BioWorld - Friday, September 19, 2025
Cancer

Bugworks Research India patents new CDK7 inhibitors

Sep. 19, 2025
Bugworks Research India Pvt Ltd. has disclosed cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
