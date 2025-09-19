BioWorld - Friday, September 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical divulges new AT2 antagonists

Sep. 19, 2025
Shanghai Huilun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has synthesized type 2 angiotensin II receptor (AGTR2; AT2) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of pain, particularly neuropathic pain.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents