BioWorld - Friday, September 19, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Bionova Pharmaceuticals describes new PRMT5 inhibitors

Sep. 19, 2025
Bionova Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has identified methylthioadenosine (MTA) synergistic protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents