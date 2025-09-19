BioWorld - Friday, September 19, 2025
Endocrine/metabolic

Touchstone Innovations discovers new GIPR agonists

Sep. 19, 2025
Touchstone Innovations Ltd. has described peptide hormone analogues acting as gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor (GIPR) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of obesity.
